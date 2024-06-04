Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 4, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship

Abbeydorney 1 - 18 Lixnaw 1 - 5

Tralee Parnell's 6 - 9 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3 - 4

Advertisement

Ladies County U14 Football League

Beale B 6-07 -v- Austin Stacks B 3-05
Tarbert 3-04 -V- Knock/Brosna 1-05
MKL Gaels B 4-06 -v- Southern Gaels B 7-02

Today:

Advertisement

Credit Union SFL

Division 6 Cup

Venue: Kenmare

Advertisement

Kenmare Shamrocks V Kerins O'Rahilly's 7:30

In handball's Munster 60x30 golden masters B singles semi final Pat Lacey, Kerry will play Christy Carey, Tipperary at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Victory for Kerry FC over Treaty
Advertisement
Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid
Women at Sweden this evening; Men host Hungary
Advertisement

Recommended

235 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during May
Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increase
Man due in Killarney District Court this morning in collection with alleged assault in Castleisland
Victory for Kerry FC over Treaty
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus