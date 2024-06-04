Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 1 - 18 Lixnaw 1 - 5
Tralee Parnell's 6 - 9 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3 - 4
Ladies County U14 Football League
Beale B 6-07 -v- Austin Stacks B 3-05
Tarbert 3-04 -V- Knock/Brosna 1-05
MKL Gaels B 4-06 -v- Southern Gaels B 7-02
Today:
Credit Union SFL
Division 6 Cup
Venue: Kenmare
Kenmare Shamrocks V Kerins O'Rahilly's 7:30
In handball's Munster 60x30 golden masters B singles semi final Pat Lacey, Kerry will play Christy Carey, Tipperary at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick.