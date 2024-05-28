Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

May 28, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union SHL

Division 2A

Tralee Parnells 2-15 Rathmore 1-12

Advertisement

Abbeydorney 2-18 St Brendan's 0-11

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Castleisland Desmond's 3-10 Finuge St Senans 1-06

Advertisement

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition

Division 1 Final

Churchill 5-12 Laune Rangers 1-15

Advertisement

Division 4 final

Dromid/Waterville 4-07 Castlegregory 1-09

Division 3 Semi finals

Advertisement

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers drew with Ardfert.

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-10 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 2-11

Today:

Advertisement

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship

Round 3

All games at 6.30

Lixnaw v Kilmoyley

Ballyheigue v Tralee Parnell’s

Crotta O’Neill’s v Kilmoyley

St. Brendan’s v Kenmare/Kilgarvan

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Martial says it was 'immense honour' to spend nine years at United
Women's squad continue preparations today for Euro qualifier with Sweden
Advertisement

Recommended

Olympic qualifiers for 2 Irish boxers today
2 Irish cards today
Nadal out of French Open
Agg signs new contract with Birmingham
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus