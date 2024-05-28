Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SHL
Division 2A
Tralee Parnells 2-15 Rathmore 1-12
Abbeydorney 2-18 St Brendan's 0-11
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Castleisland Desmond's 3-10 Finuge St Senans 1-06
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Division 1 Final
Churchill 5-12 Laune Rangers 1-15
Division 4 final
Dromid/Waterville 4-07 Castlegregory 1-09
Division 3 Semi finals
St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers drew with Ardfert.
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-10 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 2-11
Today:
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
Round 3
All games at 6.30
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley
Ballyheigue v Tralee Parnell’s
Crotta O’Neill’s v Kilmoyley
St. Brendan’s v Kenmare/Kilgarvan