Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

May 31, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Talter Jack sponsored
East Kerry U17 Football League

Division One Final
Kenmare 0-12 Kilcummin 1-7

Division 3
Round Five
Fossa 0-11 Legion 2-10

Advertisement

Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17’s football competition

Division 1:
Keel/Listry 0-07 Laune Rangers. 1-14
Austin Stacks 2-11 Churchill. 3-05

Division 2:
John Mitchels 1-16 Ballymacelligott. 1-06
An Ghaeltacht 1-19 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-12

Advertisement

Division 3:
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 3-13 Castlegregory GAA Club. 1-10
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-18 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville. 4-10

Division 4 Semi-finals:
Renard/ St. Mary's 8-17 Dromid/Waterville 2-08
Na Gaeil 1-10 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 6-11

North Kerry Minor Football League

Advertisement

Division 1 Rd 1
Ballyduff 0.11 Listowel Emmets 2.14

Division 2 Round 5
Northern Gaels 4.10 Tarbert 4.12
St Senans v Duagh; Senans failed to field

Kerry Ladies Football
U14 Division 2
Desmonds 5-04 Listowel Emmets 2-03

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus