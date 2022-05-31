Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Talter Jack sponsored
East Kerry U17 Football League
Division One Final
Kenmare 0-12 Kilcummin 1-7
Division 3
Round Five
Fossa 0-11 Legion 2-10
Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17’s football competition
Division 1:
Keel/Listry 0-07 Laune Rangers. 1-14
Austin Stacks 2-11 Churchill. 3-05
Division 2:
John Mitchels 1-16 Ballymacelligott. 1-06
An Ghaeltacht 1-19 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-12
Division 3:
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 3-13 Castlegregory GAA Club. 1-10
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-18 Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville. 4-10
Division 4 Semi-finals:
Renard/ St. Mary's 8-17 Dromid/Waterville 2-08
Na Gaeil 1-10 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 6-11
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Rd 1
Ballyduff 0.11 Listowel Emmets 2.14
Division 2 Round 5
Northern Gaels 4.10 Tarbert 4.12
St Senans v Duagh; Senans failed to field
Kerry Ladies Football
U14 Division 2
Desmonds 5-04 Listowel Emmets 2-03