Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

May 10, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Tralee Parnell's and Ballyduff will contest Lee Strand Under 15 Féile Hurling final.

In the last four Parnell's defeated Crotta O’Neill’s 4 - 15 to 1 - 7 while Ballyduff overcame Lixnaw 1 - 12 to 1 - 9.

The Final will be played on this Friday in Kilmoyley @ 6.45.

Causeway won the Division 3 Féile C Final with a 6 - 11 to 4 - 3 win over Abbeydorney.

In an Under 15 Division 2, Round 5 back game Kilmoyley won by 1 - 12 to 1-2 against Firies.

The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition

Division 1:
Laune Rangers 2-16 Churchill. 0-06

Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 3-06 Milltown/Castlemaine. 3-09
An Ghaeltacht 0-13 John Mitchels. 4-10

Division 3:
Castlegregory 2-08 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle. 4-15
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 3-09 St Michael's-Foilmore 2-10

Tatler Jack East Kerry U17 Football League

Division 1
Rathmore 4-18 Dr.Crokes 2-7
Kilcummin 2-14 Kenmare 2-9

Division Two
Glenflesk 6-14 Firies 5-9

Division 3
Gneeveguilla 3-10 Fossa 1-10
Legion 4-20 Currow 2-12

