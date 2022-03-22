Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Causeway 2-21 Dr. Crokes 0-4
County Minor Football League
Division 4A
John Mitchels 6-6 An Ghaeltacht 4-8
Kerry Colleges Football
Div A Corn Aodan Ui Chonchuir
Venue: Dr Crokes
St Brendans Killarney V The Green 1:00
Kerry Ladies Football
U16 County League
Division 1
Beaufort v Austin Stacks 6.15
Castleisland Desmond's v Southern Gaels 5.30
Division 2
Inbhear Scéine Gaels v Glenflesk 6 in Templenoe
Scartaglen v Kerins O'Rahillys 5.30
Division 5
Spa v John Mitchel's 5.45
U14 Non County League
Killarney Legion v Churchill 6.30