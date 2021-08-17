Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Aug 17, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Results
LGFA Donal Curtin Cup
Semi final results

Div 1
Southern Gaels 3-12 Na Gaeil 2-03

Beaufort 0-06 Rathmore 1-12

Div 3

Cromane 3-17
Clounmacon Moyvane
2-08

Div 4

Firies 5-22
Dingle 1-02

=====

Kerry LGFA U14 Div 5 semifinal
Duagh 2-12 Dingle Annascaul 3-03

=====

Semi finals of the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Leagues took place last evening. Results are as follows:
Division 1
Glenflesk 3-11 Fossa 3-9

Division 2
Ardfert Football Club 5-12 Kilcummin 4-14

Division 3
Kenmare Shamrocks 1-21 Ballymacelligott 1-12

Division 5
Renard - St. Mary's 3-15 Ballyduff 1-20

Division 6
Na Gaeil 4-16 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 1-8

Division 7
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 5-7 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9
Churchill 4-13 Asdee/Bally/Clounmacon/Ballydonoghue 3-8

Division 9
Spa Killarney 3-21 Castleisland Desmonds 3-14
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane 6-15 An Ghaeltacht 3-11
Division 10
Tarbert 3-14 Dromid/Waterville 2-12

=====

U20 Football Division 1
Dr. Crokes 4-17 Austin Stacks 4-8

FIXTURES

The preliminary round for the 2021 Intermediate Hurling Championship gets underway tonight

First named team has home advantage

St Brendan's V Tralee Parnells 19:00
Ballyheigue V Causeway 19:30
Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 20:15

=====

South Kerry Under 15 League Round 4, Tuesday August 17th at Pairc Cill Emlagh, Portmagee 7.15pm
Skellig Rangers v St Michaels/Foilmore

=====

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Féile na nGael 'B' semi-final
Lixnaw v Causeway
Venue: Hermitage Park, Lixnaw @ 6:00pm

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg County Under 13 Hurling League
Division 2
Kilmoyley v St. Brendan's at Kilmoyley
Firies v Lixnaw at Farranfore
Both games @6.30pm

=====

Kerry LGFA U12 Rd 4 Fixtures

Div 1
Southern Gaels v Cromane
7pm Foilmore

Scartaglen v Listowel Emmets
7pm

Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels
7pm

Div 3
Churchill v ISG - 7.30

Brosna Knocknagashel v Legion in Brosna
7.30

Div 4

Na Gaeil v Kilcummin 6.45

Ballyduff v Beaufort 7.30

Div 7
Laune Rangers B v Kerins O'Rahillys B
7.30

