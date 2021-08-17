Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results

LGFA Donal Curtin Cup

Semi final results

Div 1

Southern Gaels 3-12 Na Gaeil 2-03

Beaufort 0-06 Rathmore 1-12

Advertisement

Div 3

Cromane 3-17

Clounmacon Moyvane

2-08

Div 4

Advertisement

Firies 5-22

Dingle 1-02

=====

Kerry LGFA U14 Div 5 semifinal

Duagh 2-12 Dingle Annascaul 3-03

Advertisement

=====



Semi finals of the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Leagues took place last evening. Results are as follows:

Division 1

Glenflesk 3-11 Fossa 3-9

Division 2

Ardfert Football Club 5-12 Kilcummin 4-14

Division 3

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-21 Ballymacelligott 1-12

Advertisement

Division 5

Renard - St. Mary's 3-15 Ballyduff 1-20

Division 6

Na Gaeil 4-16 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 1-8

Division 7

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 5-7 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9

Churchill 4-13 Asdee/Bally/Clounmacon/Ballydonoghue 3-8

Advertisement

Division 9

Spa Killarney 3-21 Castleisland Desmonds 3-14

Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane 6-15 An Ghaeltacht 3-11

Division 10

Tarbert 3-14 Dromid/Waterville 2-12

=====



U20 Football Division 1

Dr. Crokes 4-17 Austin Stacks 4-8

FIXTURES

The preliminary round for the 2021 Intermediate Hurling Championship gets underway tonight

First named team has home advantage

St Brendan's V Tralee Parnells 19:00

Ballyheigue V Causeway 19:30

Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 20:15

=====

South Kerry Under 15 League Round 4, Tuesday August 17th at Pairc Cill Emlagh, Portmagee 7.15pm

Skellig Rangers v St Michaels/Foilmore

=====

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Féile na nGael 'B' semi-final

Lixnaw v Causeway

Venue: Hermitage Park, Lixnaw @ 6:00pm

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg County Under 13 Hurling League

Division 2

Kilmoyley v St. Brendan's at Kilmoyley

Firies v Lixnaw at Farranfore

Both games @6.30pm

=====

Kerry LGFA U12 Rd 4 Fixtures

Div 1

Southern Gaels v Cromane

7pm Foilmore

Scartaglen v Listowel Emmets

7pm

Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels

7pm

Div 3

Churchill v ISG - 7.30

Brosna Knocknagashel v Legion in Brosna

7.30

Div 4

Na Gaeil v Kilcummin 6.45

Ballyduff v Beaufort 7.30

Div 7

Laune Rangers B v Kerins O'Rahillys B

7.30