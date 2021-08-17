Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
LGFA Donal Curtin Cup
Semi final results
Div 1
Southern Gaels 3-12 Na Gaeil 2-03
Beaufort 0-06 Rathmore 1-12
Div 3
Cromane 3-17
Clounmacon Moyvane
2-08
Div 4
Firies 5-22
Dingle 1-02
=====
Kerry LGFA U14 Div 5 semifinal
Duagh 2-12 Dingle Annascaul 3-03
=====
Semi finals of the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Leagues took place last evening. Results are as follows:
Division 1
Glenflesk 3-11 Fossa 3-9
Division 2
Ardfert Football Club 5-12 Kilcummin 4-14
Division 3
Kenmare Shamrocks 1-21 Ballymacelligott 1-12
Division 5
Renard - St. Mary's 3-15 Ballyduff 1-20
Division 6
Na Gaeil 4-16 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 1-8
Division 7
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 5-7 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-9
Churchill 4-13 Asdee/Bally/Clounmacon/Ballydonoghue 3-8
Division 9
Spa Killarney 3-21 Castleisland Desmonds 3-14
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane 6-15 An Ghaeltacht 3-11
Division 10
Tarbert 3-14 Dromid/Waterville 2-12
=====
U20 Football Division 1
Dr. Crokes 4-17 Austin Stacks 4-8
FIXTURES
The preliminary round for the 2021 Intermediate Hurling Championship gets underway tonight
First named team has home advantage
St Brendan's V Tralee Parnells 19:00
Ballyheigue V Causeway 19:30
Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 20:15
=====
South Kerry Under 15 League Round 4, Tuesday August 17th at Pairc Cill Emlagh, Portmagee 7.15pm
Skellig Rangers v St Michaels/Foilmore
=====
Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Féile na nGael 'B' semi-final
Lixnaw v Causeway
Venue: Hermitage Park, Lixnaw @ 6:00pm
Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg County Under 13 Hurling League
Division 2
Kilmoyley v St. Brendan's at Kilmoyley
Firies v Lixnaw at Farranfore
Both games @6.30pm
=====
Kerry LGFA U12 Rd 4 Fixtures
Div 1
Southern Gaels v Cromane
7pm Foilmore
Scartaglen v Listowel Emmets
7pm
Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels
7pm
Div 3
Churchill v ISG - 7.30
Brosna Knocknagashel v Legion in Brosna
7.30
Div 4
Na Gaeil v Kilcummin 6.45
Ballyduff v Beaufort 7.30
Div 7
Laune Rangers B v Kerins O'Rahillys B
7.30