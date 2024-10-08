Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Oct 8, 2024 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Kerry LGFA

U13 Club Championship Final

John Mitchels 2-08 Milltown Castlemaine 1-06

Advertisement

East Kerry Minor Football Championship

Division 1 Final

Dr Crokes 2 - 12 Rathmore 2 - 9

Advertisement

Division 4 Final

Gneeveguilla 4-13 Kenmare 0-8

Division 3 Semi Final
Spa 3-12 Firies 1-16

Advertisement

Tralee/ St Brendans Under 15 District Championship Semi final

John Mitchels 0-11 Ballymac 1-6

Today:

Advertisement

Kerry LGFA

U17 Club Championships Finals

Division 2

Advertisement

Venue: Glenflesk

7.00

MKL Gaels -v- Glenflesk

Division 3

Venue: Cordal

6.00

Kerins O'Rahillys -v- Beaufort

East Kerry O Sullivan Cup Round 1

Rathmore V Currow @ 7.30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warriors launch 2024/2025 season
Advertisement
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 10,600 dog licences issued in Kerry in first eight months of 2024
Warriors launch 2024/2025 season
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash outside Tarbert
Plans to build largest solar farm in Ireland in north Kerry still in early stages
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus