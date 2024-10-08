Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Kerry LGFA
U13 Club Championship Final
John Mitchels 2-08 Milltown Castlemaine 1-06
East Kerry Minor Football Championship
Division 1 Final
Dr Crokes 2 - 12 Rathmore 2 - 9
Division 4 Final
Gneeveguilla 4-13 Kenmare 0-8
Division 3 Semi Final
Spa 3-12 Firies 1-16
Tralee/ St Brendans Under 15 District Championship Semi final
John Mitchels 0-11 Ballymac 1-6
Today:
Kerry LGFA
U17 Club Championships Finals
Division 2
Venue: Glenflesk
7.00
MKL Gaels -v- Glenflesk
Division 3
Venue: Cordal
6.00
Kerins O'Rahillys -v- Beaufort
East Kerry O Sullivan Cup Round 1
Rathmore V Currow @ 7.30