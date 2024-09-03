Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship
Semi-finals
1-9 North Kerry V Austin Stacks 3-10
3-8 East Kerry V St. Kierans 2-14
Shield semi-final
3-13 Mid-Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks 3-17
Bon Secours Ladies County Football Championship
Senior
Castleisland Desmonds 0-12 -v- Southern Gaels 4-09
Na Gaeil 0-10 -v- Dr Crokes 2-10
Intermediate
Austin Stacks 2-05 -v- Scartagln 2-13
Clounmacon/Moyvane 4-15 -v- Beaufort 1-11
MKL Gaels 2-15 -v- Firies 0-21
Junior A
Laune Rangers 1-11 -v- Fossa 0-16
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 0-06 -v- Ballymacelligott 1-13
Cromane 6-11 -v- Abbeydorney 2-07
Listowel Emmets 0-09 -v- Spa 1-11
Junior B
Killarney Legion 1-12 -v- Kilcummin 2-06
Daingean Uí Chúis 1-09 -v- John Mitchels 0-11
Glenflesk 1-09 v- Kerins O’Rahillys 2-07
Junior C
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-05 -v- Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2-16
Division 6
Finuge/St Senans 3-05 v Duagh 2-05
Division 7
Austin Stacks B 5-08 v Kerins O Rahillys B 6-05
Today:
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 1
Abbeydorney v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7