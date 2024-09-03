Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Sep 3, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship

Semi-finals

1-9 North Kerry V Austin Stacks 3-10

Advertisement

3-8 East Kerry V St. Kierans 2-14

Shield semi-final

3-13 Mid-Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks 3-17

Advertisement

Bon Secours Ladies County Football Championship

Senior

Castleisland Desmonds 0-12 -v- Southern Gaels 4-09

Advertisement

Na Gaeil 0-10 -v- Dr Crokes 2-10

Intermediate

Austin Stacks 2-05 -v- Scartagln 2-13

Advertisement

Clounmacon/Moyvane 4-15 -v- Beaufort 1-11

MKL Gaels 2-15 -v- Firies 0-21

Junior A

Advertisement

Laune Rangers 1-11 -v- Fossa 0-16

Inbhear Scéine Gaels 0-06 -v- Ballymacelligott 1-13

Cromane 6-11 -v- Abbeydorney 2-07

Listowel Emmets 0-09 -v- Spa 1-11

Junior B

Killarney Legion 1-12 -v- Kilcummin 2-06

Daingean Uí Chúis 1-09 -v- John Mitchels 0-11

Glenflesk 1-09 v- Kerins O’Rahillys 2-07

Junior C

Milltown/Castlemaine 3-05 -v- Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2-16

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 6

Finuge/St Senans 3-05 v Duagh 2-05

Division 7

Austin Stacks B 5-08 v Kerins O Rahillys B 6-05

Today:

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 1

Abbeydorney v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Advertisement
County Minor football final to be contested by Stacks & Kierans
Ladies County Football Championships pairings known after latest round of fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Ladies County Football Championships pairings known after latest round of fixtures
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
County Minor football final to be contested by Stacks & Kierans
Over 8,600 dog licences issued in Kerry in first seven months of 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus