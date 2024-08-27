Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championship
Round 2
Senior
Southern Gaels 6-23 -v- Finuge/St Senans 0-04
Dr Crokes 3-16 -v- Rathmore 1-14
Intermediate
Beaufort 0-11 -v- Scartaglen 2-15
Clounmacon/Moyvane 2-11 -v- Austin Stacks 3-11
Firies 3-14 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 5-15
Junior A
Ballymacelligott 2-10 -v- Fossa 4-08
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-07 -v- Laune Rangers 2-15
Spa 1-05 -v- Abbeydorney 0-11
Listowel Emmets 1-02 -v- Cromane 4-11
Junior B
John Mitchels 1-08 -v- Kilcummin 0-11
Kerins O’Rahillys 2-12 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-12
Dainegan Uí Chúis 2-08 -v- Killarney Legion 1-06
Junior C
MKL Gaels B 1-07 -v- Southern Gaels B 1-18
Round 1: Currow 1-05-v- Milltown/Castlemaine 3-03
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Quarter-Finals
Dr. Crokes 1-6 East Kerry 1-17
St.Kierans 0-14 West Kerry 0-6
North Kerry 0-13 John Mitchels 0-4
St Brendan's 1-9 Austin Stacks 2-11
Shield Quarter-Final
Rathmore 3-13 Laune Rangers 3-13
Today
Ladies Football
U16 County League Semi Finals
Div 4
Scartaglin/Cordal -v- Dr Crokes - Cordal 6.15
Div 6
Listowel Ememts -v- Ballymac - 6.30
Div 6
Knocknagoshel/Brosna -V- Southern Gaels B - Brosna 7.00
Div 3 Final
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Beaufort – Veneu: Killarney Legion 7.00
North Kerry Under 15 'A' Championship FINAL
Ballyheigue v Crotta O'Neills
Venue: Lixnaw.
Throw in: 6.30