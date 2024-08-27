Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 27, 2024 08:56 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship

Round 2

Senior

Southern Gaels 6-23 -v- Finuge/St Senans 0-04

Dr Crokes 3-16 -v- Rathmore 1-14

Intermediate

Beaufort 0-11 -v- Scartaglen 2-15

Clounmacon/Moyvane 2-11 -v- Austin Stacks 3-11

Firies 3-14 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 5-15

Junior A

Ballymacelligott 2-10 -v- Fossa 4-08

Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-07 -v- Laune Rangers 2-15

Spa 1-05 -v- Abbeydorney 0-11

Listowel Emmets 1-02 -v- Cromane 4-11

Junior B

John Mitchels 1-08 -v- Kilcummin 0-11

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-12 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-12

Dainegan Uí Chúis 2-08 -v- Killarney Legion 1-06

Junior C

MKL Gaels B 1-07 -v- Southern Gaels B 1-18

Round 1: Currow 1-05-v- Milltown/Castlemaine 3-03

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Quarter-Finals

Dr. Crokes 1-6 East Kerry 1-17

St.Kierans 0-14 West Kerry 0-6

North Kerry 0-13 John Mitchels 0-4

St Brendan's 1-9 Austin Stacks 2-11

Shield Quarter-Final

Rathmore 3-13 Laune Rangers 3-13

Today

Ladies Football

U16 County League Semi Finals

Div 4

Scartaglin/Cordal -v- Dr Crokes - Cordal 6.15

Div 6

Listowel Ememts -v- Ballymac - 6.30

Div 6

Knocknagoshel/Brosna -V- Southern Gaels B - Brosna 7.00

Div 3 Final

Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Beaufort – Veneu: Killarney Legion 7.00

North Kerry Under 15 'A' Championship FINAL

Ballyheigue v Crotta O'Neills

Venue: Lixnaw.

Throw in: 6.30

