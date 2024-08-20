Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 20, 2024 08:25 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championships

Round 1

Senior

Finuge/Senans 2-07 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4-09

Rathmore 2-07 -v- Na Gaeil 0-15

Intermediate

Austin Stack 2-07 -v- Beaufort 1-15

Scartaglin 4-06 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 1-08

Corca Dhuibhne 4-08 -v- MKL Gaels 3-12

Junior A

Laune Rangers 2-08 -V- Ballymacelligott 2-11

Fossa 2-15 -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels 1-06

Cromane 1-11 -v- Spa 0-08

Junior B

Killarney Legion 0-16 -v- John Mitchels 2-08

Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-12 -v- Glenflesk 2-10

Junior C

Beale 3-17 -v- MKL Gaels B – 0-04

Today:

Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship

Round 1

First named at home

Junior A

Abbeydorney -v -Listowel Emmets @ 7:30

Today at Handball’s World Wall Ball Championships at University of Limerick.

Master's Singles Last 16

Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Eamon McCrory Tyrone at 11.30

