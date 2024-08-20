Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championships
Round 1
Senior
Finuge/Senans 2-07 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4-09
Rathmore 2-07 -v- Na Gaeil 0-15
Intermediate
Austin Stack 2-07 -v- Beaufort 1-15
Scartaglin 4-06 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 1-08
Corca Dhuibhne 4-08 -v- MKL Gaels 3-12
Junior A
Laune Rangers 2-08 -V- Ballymacelligott 2-11
Fossa 2-15 -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels 1-06
Cromane 1-11 -v- Spa 0-08
Junior B
Killarney Legion 0-16 -v- John Mitchels 2-08
Annascaul/Castlegregory 1-12 -v- Glenflesk 2-10
Junior C
Beale 3-17 -v- MKL Gaels B – 0-04
Today:
First named at home
Junior A
Abbeydorney -v -Listowel Emmets @ 7:30
Today at Handball’s World Wall Ball Championships at University of Limerick.
Master's Singles Last 16
Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Eamon McCrory Tyrone at 11.30