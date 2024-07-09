Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 9, 2024 08:15 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Ladies U14 Football finals

Shield Division 3

Beaufort 3-08 -v- Scartaglen/Cordal 6-08

Advertisement

Division 4 Final

Austin Stacks 7-10 -v- Fossa 4-09

Shield Division 2

Advertisement

Churchill 6-12 -v- Cromane 6-09 AET

Keane’s SuperValu Minor Club Championship

Group A

Advertisement

Austin Stacks 2.15 Ballymacelligott 2.05

Kenmare Shamrocks 3.12 Killarney Legion 1.05

Laune Rangers 4.19 v John Mitchels 2.20

Advertisement

Rathmore 2.06 Dr. Crokes 2.12

Group B

Ballyduff 2.12 An Ghaeltacht 1.13

Advertisement

Listowel Emmets 0.08 Churchill 1.13

Spa Killarney 4.12 Na Fianna 3.12

Glenflesk 0.09 Keel/Listry 2.11

Group C

Tarbert/Ballylongford 5.12 Na Gaeil 1.07

Milltown/Castlemaine 4.06 Firies 0.16

Ardfert 6.13 Moyvane 0.16

Group D

Kerins O Rahillys/St. Pats 1.13 Annascaul/LiosPóil 1.08

Kilcummin 2.13 Duagh 1.04

Beale 2.10 Finuge 2.13

St. Senans 3.07 Knock/Brosna 4.09

Group E

Daingean Uí Chúis 0.17 v Renard/St. Marys/Valentia 3.09

Castlegregory 3.18 Gneeveguilla 3.05

Dromid/Waterville 1.07 v Currow 1.10

Group F

Kenmare Shamrocks B 5.12 v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3.10

Today:

Ladies County U16 Football League

Listowel Emmets -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7.00

Glenflesk -v- Na Gaeil - 7:30

East Kerry Junior Football League

Round 2

7.30

Division 1

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla

Currow V Dr Crokes

Division 2

Spa V Kilcummin

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Sponsored by Lee Strand

Games at 7.30

Group A

Kerins o Rahilly's B v Ballymac B.

John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks B.

Group B

Ardfert B v Churchill B,

St Pat's v Na Gaeil B.

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Rd 4

7.30; Laune Rangers play An Gaeltacht in Keel

8.00; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Keel

8.00; Milltown/Castlemaine host Beaufort

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry defender "good to go" for All Ireland semi-final
Advertisement
Rovers begin European campaign tonight
Bellamy expected to be appointed as manager of Wales
Advertisement

Recommended

People urged to “Think Before You Flush” to protect Kerry’s Blue Flag Beaches
Kerry defender "good to go" for All Ireland semi-final
Opening Euro 2024 semi tonight
Rovers begin European campaign tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus