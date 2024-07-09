Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies U14 Football finals
Shield Division 3
Beaufort 3-08 -v- Scartaglen/Cordal 6-08
Division 4 Final
Austin Stacks 7-10 -v- Fossa 4-09
Shield Division 2
Churchill 6-12 -v- Cromane 6-09 AET
Keane’s SuperValu Minor Club Championship
Group A
Austin Stacks 2.15 Ballymacelligott 2.05
Kenmare Shamrocks 3.12 Killarney Legion 1.05
Laune Rangers 4.19 v John Mitchels 2.20
Rathmore 2.06 Dr. Crokes 2.12
Group B
Ballyduff 2.12 An Ghaeltacht 1.13
Listowel Emmets 0.08 Churchill 1.13
Spa Killarney 4.12 Na Fianna 3.12
Glenflesk 0.09 Keel/Listry 2.11
Group C
Tarbert/Ballylongford 5.12 Na Gaeil 1.07
Milltown/Castlemaine 4.06 Firies 0.16
Ardfert 6.13 Moyvane 0.16
Group D
Kerins O Rahillys/St. Pats 1.13 Annascaul/LiosPóil 1.08
Kilcummin 2.13 Duagh 1.04
Beale 2.10 Finuge 2.13
St. Senans 3.07 Knock/Brosna 4.09
Group E
Daingean Uí Chúis 0.17 v Renard/St. Marys/Valentia 3.09
Castlegregory 3.18 Gneeveguilla 3.05
Dromid/Waterville 1.07 v Currow 1.10
Group F
Kenmare Shamrocks B 5.12 v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3.10
Today:
Ladies County U16 Football League
Listowel Emmets -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7.00
Glenflesk -v- Na Gaeil - 7:30
East Kerry Junior Football League
Round 2
7.30
Division 1
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla
Currow V Dr Crokes
Division 2
Spa V Kilcummin
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Games at 7.30
Group A
Kerins o Rahilly's B v Ballymac B.
John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks B.
Group B
Ardfert B v Churchill B,
St Pat's v Na Gaeil B.
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Rd 4
7.30; Laune Rangers play An Gaeltacht in Keel
8.00; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Keel
8.00; Milltown/Castlemaine host Beaufort