Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football
Credit Union Donal Curtin Finals
Division 1
Scartaglen 1-14 -v- Southern Gaels 3-17 - AET
Div 2
Rathmore 5-05 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 1-10
Div 3
Laune Rangers 0-10 -v- Killarney Legion 1-08
Div 4
Kilcummin 2-07 -v- Fossa 2-09
Div 5
Beale 4-08 -v- MKL Gaels B 2-03
U14 County League Division 6 Shield Final
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-02 -v- Glenflesk 3-07
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League
Sponsored by Kellihers Mills
Div 3
Kerins o Rahilly's B 1-2 v Austin Stacks B 5-5
Today:
Tralee/St Brendan s Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
@ 7:30.
Group A.
John Mitchels B V Kerins o Rahilly's B.
Group B
Na Gaeil B v Ardfert B.
North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)
First named team home advantage
Rd 1 @ 7.30
Division 3
Beale B v Moyvane B
Emmets B v Ballydonoghue B
Div 4A
Duagh B v Finuge B
East Kerry Junior Football League
Round 1 at 7.30
First named team is at home
Division 1
Dr Crokes V Rathmore
Gneeveguilla V Currow
Division 2
Spa V Kilcummin
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Rd 3
7.30 Keel entertain Beaufort
8.00 Milltown/Castlemaine home to Laune Rangers