Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 2, 2024 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Ladies Football

Credit Union Donal Curtin Finals

Division 1

Scartaglen 1-14 -v- Southern Gaels 3-17 - AET

Div 2

Rathmore 5-05 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 1-10

Div 3

Laune Rangers 0-10 -v- Killarney Legion 1-08

Div 4

Kilcummin 2-07 -v- Fossa 2-09

Div 5

Beale 4-08 -v- MKL Gaels B 2-03

U14 County League Division 6 Shield Final

Milltown/Castlemaine 5-02 -v- Glenflesk 3-07

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League

Sponsored by Kellihers Mills

Div 3

Kerins o Rahilly's B 1-2 v Austin Stacks B 5-5

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan s Junior Football League

Sponsored by Lee Strand

@ 7:30.

Group A.

John Mitchels B V Kerins o Rahilly's B.

Group B

Na Gaeil B v Ardfert B.

North Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)

First named team home advantage

Rd 1 @ 7.30

Division 3

Beale B v Moyvane B

Emmets B v Ballydonoghue B

Div 4A

Duagh B v Finuge B

East Kerry Junior Football League

Round 1 at 7.30

First named team is at home

Division 1

Dr Crokes V Rathmore

Gneeveguilla V Currow

Division 2

Spa V Kilcummin

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Rd 3

7.30 Keel entertain Beaufort

8.00 Milltown/Castlemaine home to Laune Rangers

