Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship

Intermediate – Round 2

Beaufort 2-08 -v- Firies 3-09

Austin Stacks 1-04-v- MKL Gaels 3-13

Scartaglin 1-06 -v- Rathmore 2-11

Corca Dhuibhne 5-14 -v- Inbheir Scéine Gaels 3-06

Junior A Round 1

Abbeydorney 7-22 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 0-08

Listowel Emmets 4-11 -v- Kilcummin 2-08

Cromane 2-13 -v- Ballymacelligott 1-17

Spa 1-08 -v- Laune Rangers 5-16

Junior B Round 1 – Group 1

Kerins O'Rahilly 5-16 -v- Dingle 0-06

Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-15 -v- Glenflesk 1-03

John Mitchels -v- BYE

Junior B Round 1 – Group 2

Currow -v- Fossa – conceded by currow

Ballyduff 1-04 -v- Southern Gaels (B) 4-20

TODAY

There are two finals in The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 football competition this evening.

Div 3 final

Laune Rangers play Dromid/Waterville in Foilmore. Throw in is at 7.

Div 6 final

Milltown/Castlemaine B meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane in Cromane with a 6.30 throw in.

North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship

Tralee Parnell's v St. Brendan's @ Caherslee, 6.15

North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship [Under 18]

Tralee Parnell's v Ballyheigue @ Caherslee, 6.30

Causeway/ Abbeydorney v Firies @ Causeway, 7.00