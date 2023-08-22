Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championship
Intermediate – Round 2
Beaufort 2-08 -v- Firies 3-09
Austin Stacks 1-04-v- MKL Gaels 3-13
Scartaglin 1-06 -v- Rathmore 2-11
Corca Dhuibhne 5-14 -v- Inbheir Scéine Gaels 3-06
Junior A Round 1
Abbeydorney 7-22 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 0-08
Listowel Emmets 4-11 -v- Kilcummin 2-08
Cromane 2-13 -v- Ballymacelligott 1-17
Spa 1-08 -v- Laune Rangers 5-16
Junior B Round 1 – Group 1
Kerins O'Rahilly 5-16 -v- Dingle 0-06
Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-15 -v- Glenflesk 1-03
John Mitchels -v- BYE
Junior B Round 1 – Group 2
Currow -v- Fossa – conceded by currow
Ballyduff 1-04 -v- Southern Gaels (B) 4-20
TODAY
There are two finals in The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 football competition this evening.
Div 3 final
Laune Rangers play Dromid/Waterville in Foilmore. Throw in is at 7.
Div 6 final
Milltown/Castlemaine B meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane in Cromane with a 6.30 throw in.
North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's v St. Brendan's @ Caherslee, 6.15
North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship [Under 18]
Tralee Parnell's v Ballyheigue @ Caherslee, 6.30
Causeway/ Abbeydorney v Firies @ Causeway, 7.00