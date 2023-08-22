Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 22, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship

Intermediate – Round 2
Beaufort 2-08 -v- Firies 3-09
Austin Stacks 1-04-v- MKL Gaels 3-13
Scartaglin 1-06 -v- Rathmore 2-11
Corca Dhuibhne 5-14 -v- Inbheir Scéine Gaels 3-06

Advertisement

Junior A Round 1
Abbeydorney 7-22 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 0-08
Listowel Emmets 4-11 -v- Kilcummin 2-08
Cromane 2-13 -v- Ballymacelligott 1-17
Spa 1-08 -v- Laune Rangers 5-16

Junior B Round 1 – Group 1
Kerins O'Rahilly 5-16 -v- Dingle 0-06
Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-15 -v- Glenflesk 1-03
John Mitchels -v- BYE

Junior B Round 1 – Group 2
Currow -v- Fossa – conceded by currow
Ballyduff 1-04 -v- Southern Gaels (B) 4-20

Advertisement

TODAY

There are two finals in The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 football competition this evening.

Div 3 final
Laune Rangers play Dromid/Waterville in Foilmore. Throw in is at 7.

Advertisement

Div 6 final
Milltown/Castlemaine B meet Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane in Cromane with a 6.30 throw in.

North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's v St. Brendan's @ Caherslee, 6.15

North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship [Under 18]

Advertisement

Tralee Parnell's v Ballyheigue @ Caherslee, 6.30

Causeway/ Abbeydorney v Firies @ Causeway, 7.00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus