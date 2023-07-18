Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 18, 2023 09:53 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Group 1

East Kerry 2-15 West Kerry Board 1-8

Advertisement

Group 3

St Brendan's Board 1-12 St.Kierans GAA Club 0-13

===

Advertisement

North Kerry Minor League

Division 2 Final

Moyvane 0.10

Advertisement

Finuge 0.07

===

Donal Curtin Cup

Advertisement

Division 1

Scartaglen 3-11 v Spa 1-06

Division 2

Advertisement

Ballymac 2-10 v Cromane 3-04
MKL Gaels 0-16 v Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-07
ISG 2-04 v Castleisland Desmonds 5-16

Division 3

Finuge St Senans 3-07 v Abbeydorney 3-17
Kilcummin 3-11 v Listowel Emmet's 1-09

Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 1-04 v Laune Rangers 3-12

U14 County League
Div 1
MKL 1-14 v Listowel Emmets 5-07

Backgame

Churchill 9-11 v Brosna/Knockagoshel 3-10

===

North Kerry Under 15 'A' Hurling Championship

Crotta O'Neill's 3 - 18 Tralee Parnell's 1 - 5

FIXTURES

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 League Division 3B Final

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Currow v Spa Killarney

Rathbeg at 7pm

*Result on the night

===

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group 1

Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Austin Stacks V Mid Kerry Board 19:30

===

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Round 3

Group A

Austin Stacks B v Ballymac B at 7:30pm

===

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Round 5

Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Laune Rangers at 7:30

& at 8pm Milltown/Castlemaine are home to Keel

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus