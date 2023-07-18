Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Group 1
East Kerry 2-15 West Kerry Board 1-8
Group 3
St Brendan's Board 1-12 St.Kierans GAA Club 0-13
===
North Kerry Minor League
Division 2 Final
Moyvane 0.10
Finuge 0.07
===
Donal Curtin Cup
Division 1
Scartaglen 3-11 v Spa 1-06
Division 2
Ballymac 2-10 v Cromane 3-04
MKL Gaels 0-16 v Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-07
ISG 2-04 v Castleisland Desmonds 5-16
Division 3
Finuge St Senans 3-07 v Abbeydorney 3-17
Kilcummin 3-11 v Listowel Emmet's 1-09
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 1-04 v Laune Rangers 3-12
U14 County League
Div 1
MKL 1-14 v Listowel Emmets 5-07
Backgame
Churchill 9-11 v Brosna/Knockagoshel 3-10
===
North Kerry Under 15 'A' Hurling Championship
Crotta O'Neill's 3 - 18 Tralee Parnell's 1 - 5
FIXTURES
East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 League Division 3B Final
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
Currow v Spa Killarney
Rathbeg at 7pm
*Result on the night
===
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group 1
Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Austin Stacks V Mid Kerry Board 19:30
===
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Round 3
Group A
Austin Stacks B v Ballymac B at 7:30pm
===
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Round 5
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Laune Rangers at 7:30
& at 8pm Milltown/Castlemaine are home to Keel