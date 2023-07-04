Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 4, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Corrib Oil Ladies Senior Club Football Leagues
Round 3

Division 1
Southern Gaels 4-19 -v- Na Gaeil 0-09
Rathmore 3-06 -v- Dr Crokes 3-14

Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 4-10 -v- Corca Dhuibhne – 0-02
Scartaglen 1-16 -v- Beaufort 0-09

Division 3
MKL Gaels 2-10 -v- Finuge St Senans 4-08
Spa 3-13 -v- Kilcummin 0-06

Division 4
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 2-04 -v- Laune Rangers 4-06
Austin Stacks 4-16 -v- Cromane 3-09

Division 5
Listowel Emmetts 1-04 -v- Abbeydorney 6-15
Fossa 2-16 -v- Firies 1-13

Division 6
Ballymac 1-08 -v- Southern Gaels B 2-18
Killarney Legion 3-12 -v- Clounmacon / Moyvane 4-03

Division 7
Kerins O’Rahillys 1-08 -v- Glenflesk 1-05

Ladies U14 County League

Division 3
Dingle 8-12 -v- Glenflesk 9-06

Division 5
Beaufort 6-09 -v- Firies 4-05

Division 7
Killarney Legion B 4-12 -v- John Mitchels 3-07

North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Final
Duagh 1.11 Tarbert 0.10

South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 5.11 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 2.2

TODAY:

There are 2 Lee Strand Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling Finals down for decision this evening.

The Division 1 decider between Ballyheigue and Crotta O'Neill's goes ahead at Austin Stack Park.

The Division 2 Final between Kilmoyley and Kenmare/Kilgarvan will be played at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Both games throw in at 7.

Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Round 3
Laune Rangers entertain Milltown/Casetlemaine @ 7.30
An Gaeltacht play Glenbeigh/Glencar in Keel @ 8.00

North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Division 3 Round 3
First named at home
Castleisland Desmonds B v Listowel Emmets B @ 7
Moyvane v Beale B @ 7.30
Brosna B v St Senans B @ 7.30

North Kerry U15 Football League
Sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Div 1 @ 7
Tarbert v Listowel A

The monthly meeting of the East kerry Board takes place tonight at Killarney Heights Hotel at 9. All delegates are requested to attend.

