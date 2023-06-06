Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 6, 2023 07:06 By radiokerrysport
South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Round 1
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 2.4 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 2.20

North Kerry Junior Hurling League
Lixnaw 2 - 20 Ballyheigue 1 - 11

