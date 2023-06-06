Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Round 1
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 2.4 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 2.20
North Kerry Junior Hurling League
Lixnaw 2 - 20 Ballyheigue 1 - 11
Advertisement
South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Round 1
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 2.4 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 2.20
North Kerry Junior Hurling League
Lixnaw 2 - 20 Ballyheigue 1 - 11
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus