Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

May 9, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17 football

Div. 1A.

Ardfert 3-20 Keel/Listry 3-08

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-14 Austin Stacks 1-13

Div. 1B.

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 6-10 An Ghaeltacht 6-13

Div. 3A.

John Mitchels 0-15 Castleisland Desmonds 5-12

Castlegregory 1-08 Na Gaeil 3-21

Div. 3B.

Skellig Rangers 2-08 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 2-16

Div. 5.

Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's 4-10 Renard/St. Mary's 0-10

===

North Kerry Minor League

Division 2

St Senans 1-05 Finuge 8-10

Moyvane 2-11 Beale 1-12

Knock Brosna 5-15
Northern Geals 1-08

FIXTURES

Credit Union County Senior Football League - Division 5

Group A

Duagh V Ballylongford 19:00

===

North Kerry Ladies

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12 - Division 2

Shield-Final:

Moyvane v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 7-00pm in Knockanure

Division 3

Shield-Final

Kerins O Rahillys v Annascaul @ 7-00pm in ballyrickard

Division 5

Shannonside Tarbert v Duagh @ 6-45pm

Castlegregory v Currow @ 7-00 pm

