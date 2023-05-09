Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17 football
Div. 1A.
Ardfert 3-20 Keel/Listry 3-08
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-14 Austin Stacks 1-13
Div. 1B.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 6-10 An Ghaeltacht 6-13
Div. 3A.
John Mitchels 0-15 Castleisland Desmonds 5-12
Castlegregory 1-08 Na Gaeil 3-21
Div. 3B.
Skellig Rangers 2-08 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 2-16
Div. 5.
Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's 4-10 Renard/St. Mary's 0-10
North Kerry Minor League
Division 2
St Senans 1-05 Finuge 8-10
Moyvane 2-11 Beale 1-12
Knock Brosna 5-15
Northern Geals 1-08
FIXTURES
Credit Union County Senior Football League - Division 5
Group A
Duagh V Ballylongford 19:00
North Kerry Ladies
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12 - Division 2
Shield-Final:
Moyvane v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 7-00pm in Knockanure
Division 3
Shield-Final
Kerins O Rahillys v Annascaul @ 7-00pm in ballyrickard
Division 5
Shannonside Tarbert v Duagh @ 6-45pm
Castlegregory v Currow @ 7-00 pm