Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Aug 23, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
RESULTS

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Lixnaw 1 - 23 Kilmoyley 3 - 15

St. Brendan's got a walkover from Lady's Walk

===

South Kerry Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Tralee Parnell's 1 - 19 Dr. Crokes 2 - 6

Kenmare 3 - 25 Duagh 0 - 11

===

Randles Brothers Ladies County Championship

Senior

Southern Gaels 1-15

Castleisland Desmond's 1-10

Na Gaeil 0-12

Finuge St Senans 6-11

Intermediate

Dr Crokes 4-12

Corca Dhuibhne 2-08

Scartaglen 6-15

ISG 0-08

MKL Gaels 2-20

Beaufort 2-08

Junior A

Clounmacon Moyvane 1-10

Abbeydorney 3-12

Firies 2-10

Cromane 3-13

Junior B

Annascaul Castlegregory 3-16

Currow 1-05

Ballymac 6-10

John Mitchel's 3-07

Fossa 0-13

Dingle 2-04

===

U13 A championship semi final

Cromane 4-06 v Southern Gaels 10-14

U15 A championship

Southern Gaels 1-13 v Scartaglen 1-15

U15 D championship

ISG 3-14 v Beale 0-12

===

North Kerry Ladies

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 4

Currow 7-08 v Listowel Emmetts B 1-06

FIXTURES

LGFA

U13 C Championship

Semi final

Corca Dhuibhne v Kilcummin

7.15pm in Gallarus

U15 Semifinal

A

Cromane v Firies

In Glenbeigh 6.30

U15 B Championship

Semi final

Killarney Legion v ISG - 7pm

MKL Gaels v Fossa

In Listry 6.15pm

U15 C Championship

Semi final

Ballymac v Beaufort - 6.30pm

U15 D championship

Laune Rangers v Kerins O'Rahillys

JP O Sullivan Park - 7pm

