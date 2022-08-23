Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

RESULTS
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Lixnaw 1 - 23 Kilmoyley 3 - 15
St. Brendan's got a walkover from Lady's Walk
===
South Kerry Junior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Tralee Parnell's 1 - 19 Dr. Crokes 2 - 6
Kenmare 3 - 25 Duagh 0 - 11
===
Randles Brothers Ladies County Championship
Senior
Southern Gaels 1-15
Castleisland Desmond's 1-10
Na Gaeil 0-12
Finuge St Senans 6-11
Intermediate
Dr Crokes 4-12
Corca Dhuibhne 2-08
Scartaglen 6-15
ISG 0-08
MKL Gaels 2-20
Beaufort 2-08
Junior A
Clounmacon Moyvane 1-10
Abbeydorney 3-12
Firies 2-10
Cromane 3-13
Junior B
Annascaul Castlegregory 3-16
Currow 1-05
Ballymac 6-10
John Mitchel's 3-07
Fossa 0-13
Dingle 2-04
===
U13 A championship semi final
Cromane 4-06 v Southern Gaels 10-14
U15 A championship
Southern Gaels 1-13 v Scartaglen 1-15
U15 D championship
ISG 3-14 v Beale 0-12
===
North Kerry Ladies
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 4
Currow 7-08 v Listowel Emmetts B 1-06
FIXTURES
LGFA
U13 C Championship
Semi final
Corca Dhuibhne v Kilcummin
7.15pm in Gallarus
U15 Semifinal
A
Cromane v Firies
In Glenbeigh 6.30
U15 B Championship
Semi final
Killarney Legion v ISG - 7pm
MKL Gaels v Fossa
In Listry 6.15pm
U15 C Championship
Semi final
Ballymac v Beaufort - 6.30pm
U15 D championship
Laune Rangers v Kerins O'Rahillys
JP O Sullivan Park - 7pm