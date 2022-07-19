Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship
Group 1
North Kerry 3-21 Rathmore 1-6
Group 2
Mid Kerry Board 5-10 West Kerry Board 0-8
South Kerry District Board 3-15 Laune Rangers 1-9
Group 3
Kenmare Shamrocks 0-13 Austin Stacks 0-12
St.Kierans GAA Club 4-12 Dr. Crokes 1-8
Groups after Round 1
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 1
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|North Kerry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|9
|21
|2
|East Kerry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Brendan's Board
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rathmore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|30
|-21
|0
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 2
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|Mid Kerry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|8
|17
|2
|South Kerry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|12
|12
|2
|Laune Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|24
|-12
|0
|West Kerry
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|25
|-17
|0
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 3
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|St.Kierans
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|11
|13
|2
|Kenmare Shamrocks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|12
|1
|2
|Austin Stacks
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|13
|-1
|0
|Dr. Crokes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|-13
|0
Fixtures
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship
Group 1
Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), St Brendan's Board V East Kerry 18:30,
----
Mid Kerry Junior League
Laune Rangers host Keel at 7 PM .
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Beaufort at 8PM.
Glenbeigh Glencar - bye
----
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Sponsored by Lee Strand.
All games at 7:30
Group A.
John Mitchels B V Ballymac B
Kerins O Rahilly's V Austin Stacks B
Group B.
Austin Stacks C V Ardfert B
----
East Kerry Junior League, sponsored by Kerry physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic killarney
Round 3
Division 1
Legion v Gneveguilla
Dr Crokes v Rathmore
Division 2
Spa v Firies
Scartaglen v Kilcummin
----
Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Co. Under 13 Hurling League
Division 2 FINAL
St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Time: 7.30pm