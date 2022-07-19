Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 19, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship

Group 1

North Kerry 3-21 Rathmore 1-6

Group 2

Mid Kerry Board 5-10 West Kerry Board 0-8

South Kerry District Board 3-15 Laune Rangers 1-9

Group 3

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-13 Austin Stacks 0-12

St.Kierans GAA Club 4-12 Dr. Crokes 1-8

Groups after Round 1

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 1

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
North Kerry 1 1 0 0 30 9 21 2
East Kerry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St Brendan's Board 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rathmore 1 0 0 1 9 30 -21 0

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 2

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Mid Kerry 1 1 0 0 25 8 17 2
South Kerry 1 1 0 0 24 12 12 2
Laune Rangers 1 0 0 1 12 24 -12 0
West Kerry 1 0 0 1 8 25 -17 0
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Group 3

Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
St.Kierans 1 1 0 0 24 11 13 2
Kenmare Shamrocks 1 1 0 0 13 12 1 2
Austin Stacks 1 0 0 1 12 13 -1 0
Dr. Crokes 1 0 0 1 11 24 -13 0

 

Fixtures

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship

Group 1

Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), St Brendan's Board V East Kerry 18:30,

 

 

----

 

Mid Kerry Junior League

Laune Rangers host Keel at 7 PM .

Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Beaufort at 8PM.

Glenbeigh Glencar - bye

 

----

 

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Sponsored by Lee Strand.

All games at 7:30

Group A.

John Mitchels B V Ballymac B

Kerins O Rahilly's V Austin Stacks B

 

Group B.

Austin Stacks C V Ardfert B

 

----

East Kerry Junior League, sponsored by Kerry physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic killarney

Round 3

Division 1

Legion v Gneveguilla

Dr Crokes v Rathmore

 

Division 2

Spa v Firies

Scartaglen v Kilcummin

 

----

 

Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Co. Under 13 Hurling League

Division 2 FINAL

St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan

Venue: Austin Stack Park

Time: 7.30pm

 

