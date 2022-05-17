Advertisement
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

May 17, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Dr Crokes B sit top of the Credit Union County Senior Hurling League Division 3 this morning

That's following a 0-19 to 2-12 win away to Abbeydorney last night.

St Brendans defeated Tralee Parnells 5-13 to 1-8 in Caherslee

====

Donal Curtin Cup

Division 2

Beaufort 7-10 v Castleisland Desmond's 3-10

U16 Co League

Division 2

Scartaglen 2-12 v ISG 1-10

Chorca Dhuibhne/Castlegregory defeated Austin Stacks

====

Round 3 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition

Division 1:

Ardfert 2-07 Austin Stacks. 2-07

Churchill 1-12 Keel/Listry. 3-08

Division 2:

Ballymacelligott 1-13 An Ghaeltacht. 5-15

Division 3:

Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 4-15 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders. 2-11

Division 4:

Dromid/Waterville 4-12 Renard - St. Mary's. 7-19

Na Gaeil 3-13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe. 2-10

====

Talter jack sponsored East Region U17 Minor League

Division 1

Rathmore 3-10 Kilcummin 3-10

Kenmare 4-14 Dr Crokes 2-07

Division 2

Firies 3-6 Spa 2-13

Division 3

Beaufort 3-07 Gneeveguilla 2-16

