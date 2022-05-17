Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Dr Crokes B sit top of the Credit Union County Senior Hurling League Division 3 this morning
That's following a 0-19 to 2-12 win away to Abbeydorney last night.
St Brendans defeated Tralee Parnells 5-13 to 1-8 in Caherslee
====
Donal Curtin Cup
Division 2
Beaufort 7-10 v Castleisland Desmond's 3-10
U16 Co League
Division 2
Scartaglen 2-12 v ISG 1-10
Chorca Dhuibhne/Castlegregory defeated Austin Stacks
====
Round 3 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition
Division 1:
Ardfert 2-07 Austin Stacks. 2-07
Churchill 1-12 Keel/Listry. 3-08
Division 2:
Ballymacelligott 1-13 An Ghaeltacht. 5-15
Division 3:
Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 4-15 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders. 2-11
Division 4:
Dromid/Waterville 4-12 Renard - St. Mary's. 7-19
Na Gaeil 3-13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe. 2-10
====
Talter jack sponsored East Region U17 Minor League
Division 1
Rathmore 3-10 Kilcummin 3-10
Kenmare 4-14 Dr Crokes 2-07
Division 2
Firies 3-6 Spa 2-13
Division 3
Beaufort 3-07 Gneeveguilla 2-16