Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results

Kingdom WheelBlasters take on Galway Titans this evening in the first round of the Hula Hoops Cup competition.

There’s a 7:30 tip off in Galway.

The Tralee based team are coming off the back of a comprehensive win this past weekend.

U14 Girls Div 3 GRP B:

St Pauls B v St Colmans Sparks, at Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 6:00

U12 Boys Div 3 GPR A:

St Colmans Hawks v St Pauls A, at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 7:00

U12 Boys Div 3 GPR B:

Tralee Imperials v St Colmans Eagles, at CBS The Green Tralee, 6:00

U14 Girls Div 1&2 Grp A:

St Marys Red v Gneeveguilla , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:00

U14 Girls Div 3 GRP A:

St Pauls v St Bridgets , at Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 7:30

U14 Boys Div 2:

Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , at CBS The Green Tralee, 7:15

U16 Girls Div 2:

St Colmans v St Josephs , at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 8:15

U16 Boys Div 1:

St Brendans v Tralee Imperials , at Moyderwell School, 6:00

U18 Boys Div 3 :

St Brendans v St Annes , at Moyderwell School, 7:15

U16 Girls Div 2:

St Marys 33, St Pauls 64