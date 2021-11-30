Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results

Kingdom WheelBlasters take on Galway Titans this evening in the first round of the Hula Hoops Cup competition.
There’s a 7:30 tip off in Galway.
The Tralee based team are coming off the back of a comprehensive win this past weekend.
U14 Girls Div 3 GRP B:
St Pauls B v St Colmans Sparks, at Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 6:00
U12 Boys Div 3 GPR A:
St Colmans Hawks v St Pauls A, at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 7:00
U12 Boys Div 3 GPR B:
Tralee Imperials v St Colmans Eagles, at CBS The Green Tralee, 6:00
U14 Girls Div 1&2 Grp A:
St Marys Red v Gneeveguilla , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:00
U14 Girls Div 3 GRP A:
St Pauls v St Bridgets , at Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 7:30
U14 Boys Div 2:
Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , at CBS The Green Tralee, 7:15
U16 Girls Div 2:
St Colmans v St Josephs , at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 8:15
U16 Boys Div 1:
St Brendans v Tralee Imperials , at Moyderwell School, 6:00
U18 Boys Div 3 :
St Brendans v St Annes , at Moyderwell School, 7:15
U16 Girls Div 2:
St Marys 33, St Pauls 64