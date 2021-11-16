Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results

Nov 16, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

U12 Boys Div 1 & 2 GRP A:
Gneeveguilla 6, St Marys A 47

U18 Div 1 & 2 Boys GRP A:
Gneeveguilla 32, St Pauls Div 2 76

U14 Girls Div 3 GRP B:
Gneeveguilla v Rathmore Ravens , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 8:00pm ;

Advertisement

U14 Boys Div 1:
Gneeveguilla v St Annes , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00pm ;

U16 Girls Div 1:
Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , at CBS The Green Tralee, 7:10pm ;

U18 Girls Div 1 & 2 Grp B:
Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , at CBS The Green Tralee, 8:30pm ;

Advertisement

U18 Div 1 & 2 Boys GRP B:
St Brendans Div 2 v St Pauls Div 1, at Moyderwell School, 7:00pm ;

U18 Boys Div 3 :
St Brendans v St Pauls , at Moyderwell School, 8:00pm ;

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus