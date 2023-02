Watford returned to fifth in the Championship last night courtesy of a 3-2 win at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Leaders Burnley are away to playoff hopefuls Millwall tonight.

Sunderland are five-games unbeaten ahead of their trip to Rotherham United.

Blackburn could end the night in the top-6 if they beat Mick McCarthy's Blackpool.

Elsewhere, Norwich City play Birmingham City, and Swansea face Stoke.

All of the games kick off at 7.45.