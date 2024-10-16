Advertisement
Tuchel Named New England Manager

Oct 16, 2024 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Tuchel Named New England Manager
Thomas Tuchel is to become the new England manager.

The 51 year old German, who guided Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, is set to sign an 18 month deal from January 1st.

Tuchel has won trophies with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.

He will become England's third foreign manager after Sven Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel is set to earn around 5 million pounds a year as he bids to win the 2026 World Cup with England.

Lee Carsley is set to remain in temporary charge of England for next month's Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Greece.

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp is disappointed the FA haven't appointed an English coach.

