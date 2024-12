Judd Trump claimed his second UK Championship title last night.

The world number one beat Barry Hawkins by ten frames to eight in York.

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died at age of 77.

His family says he passed away in South Wales after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Griffiths picked up the 1979 Crucible title - and also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the 'triple crown'.