Trump through to semi-finals of Masters

Judd Trump is through to the semi-finals of the Masters.
He beat Kyren Wilson by 6-frames to 1 at Alexandra Palace,
Later, Mark Selby goes up against Barry Hawkins for the right to play Trump in the semis.
