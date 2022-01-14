Advertisement
Trump through to semi-finals of Masters

Jan 14, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Judd Trump is through to the semi-finals of the Masters.

He beat Kyren Wilson by 6-frames to 1 at Alexandra Palace,

Later, Mark Selby goes up against Barry Hawkins for the right to play Trump in the semis.

