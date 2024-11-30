Trump into final

At the UK Snooker Championship in York, Judd Trump defeated world champion Kyren Wilson by 6 frames to 2, to book his place in tomorrow's final.
Later this evening, Antrim's Mark Allen takes on Barry Hawkins in the other semi-final.
Advertisement
At the UK Snooker Championship in York, Judd Trump defeated world champion Kyren Wilson by 6 frames to 2, to book his place in tomorrow's final.
Later this evening, Antrim's Mark Allen takes on Barry Hawkins in the other semi-final.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus