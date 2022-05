Judd Trump is battling back in the final of the World Championship against six-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan.

He still trails, but the deficit has been reduced after he won six of eight frames in the penultimate session to go in 14-11 down.

The 2019 champion started and finished with century breaks as he aims to halt O'Sullivan's quest for a record-equalling 7th Crucible crown.

The final session is at 7.