Former World Champion Judd Trump is among those in action at the UK Championship this lunchtime.

He plays Junxu Pang in the first round, while Barry Hawkins goes up against Ben Woollaston.

In the evening session, it's Jack Lisowski versus Jamie Jones and Mark Selby faces Mark Joyce.

Last night, Matthew Selt beat Ali Carter 6-3, with Hossein Vafaei overcoming Shaun Murphy by six frames to four.