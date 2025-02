Sarah Healy, Mark English and Andrew Coscoran all set new Irish indoor records at the Millrose Games in New York overnight.

Healy finished third in a time of eight minutes 30.79 seconds in the 3,000m.

That makes her the 7th fastest European woman over that distance.

English came fourth in the 800m in a time of 1:45.15

And Coscoran Wanamaker Mile in a time of 3:49.26 - breaking Eamon Coghlan's national record.