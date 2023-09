Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne have all been ruled out of Ireland’s opening game at the World Cup.

The trio have been nursing injuries ahead of Saturday’s game with Romania in Bordeaux.

Conan and Kilcoyne’s problems stem from the warm-up win over Italy, with Sheehan injuring his foot against England.

It’s hoped the trio will be fit for the following week’s meeting with Tonga.