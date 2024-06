There's a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of golf's US Women's Open.

American Andrea Lee, Australia's Minjee Lee and Wichanee Meechai of Thailand are all on 5-under-par.

Japanese player Hinako Shibuno is two shots further back on 2-under.

Jodi Ewart's the leading English player - but she's a long way behind on 8-over-par.