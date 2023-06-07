Advertisement
Tributes Paid To Cork GAA Legend

Jun 7, 2023 13:06 By brendan
Tributes are being paid for former Cork GAA star Teddy McCarthy, who has died suddenly in his late 50s.

McCarthy remains the only player in history to win All Ireland senior hurling and football titles in the same year - a feat he achieved in 1990.

Former Cork footballer Dinny Long spoke with Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today. He paid tribute to Teddy McCarthys legacy…
**Dinny**
Cork county board chairman Marc Sheehan has also paid his respects.
**Chairman**

Elsewhere, David Power has stepped down as manager of the Tipperary senior footballers.

He guided them to the Munster crown in 2020.

