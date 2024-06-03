Advertisement
Sport

Tributes paid after passing of All Ireland winning captain

Jun 3, 2024 16:45 By radiokerrysport
Tributes paid after passing of All Ireland winning captain
Share this article

Former All-Ireland winning captain with Kerry Sean Og Sheehy has passed away.

The John Mitchels player led the Kingdom to Sam Maguire glory in 1962.

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan and Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry start Gaynor Cup with win
Advertisement
Wins for Rybakina and Sabalenka
Community Games review
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare election candidate calls for pedestrian crossing measures
Castleisland election candidate say increase in All-Ireland Stand tickets will put pressure on ordinary people
Tralee election candidate says town funding will help
Best Dressed Lady at the Listowel Races Ladies Day named
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus