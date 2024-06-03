Tributes paid after passing of All Ireland winning captain

Former All-Ireland winning captain with Kerry Sean Og Sheehy has passed away.
The John Mitchels player led the Kingdom to Sam Maguire glory in 1962.
Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan and Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan
