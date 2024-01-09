Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for three weeks

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been dealt a massive injury blow.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of action for three weeks.

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders revealed that the 25-year-old suffered a ligament tear in their FA Cup win over Arsenal at the weekend.

The Merseysiders play Fulham in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tomorrow.

The first leg of the first semi finals starts tonight with Chelsea away to Middlesbrough.

It's 20 years since the Championship side lifted the trophy - the only major honour in the club's history.

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal for Genoa centre-half Radu Dragusin.

He'll cost the London club a fee of 25 million euros plus add-ons.

Dragusin has started all 22 of Serie A side Genoa's matches this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's controversial red card in Everton's FA Cup third-round clash at Crystal Palace last week has been rescinded.

The striker was facing a three-game ban after being dismissed following a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne during the goalless draw at Selhurst Park last Thursday.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially took no action but sent off Calvert-Lewin following a V-A-R review.