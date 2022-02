The SSE Airtricity League First Division game between Treaty United and Athlone Town due to be played this evening has been postponed due to poor playing conditions at Markets Field.

Shamrock Rovers are away to Derry City in the Premier Division later.

Bohemians welcome Dundalk to Dalymounrt Park, while Damien Duff takes his Shelbourne side to Drogheda,

It's St Patrick's Athletic versus Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park, and UCD take on Finn Harps.