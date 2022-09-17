Treaty into first ever FAI Cup semi-final; Cork promotion wait goes on

An Enda Curran hat-trick propelled Treaty United into a first ever FAI Cup semi-final last night.

The Limerick side ran out 4-1 winners at home to UCD.

While Dundalk will be missing from a semi-final draw for the first time in eight seasons.

Advertisement

The Lilywhites lost 3-2 away to First Division Waterford last night.

Cork City’s champagne remains on ice.

They had the chance to clinch the First Division title, but went down 2-1 away to promotion rivals Galway United.

Advertisement

And Athlone moved off the foot of the table with a 3-1 win away to Cobh Ramblers.