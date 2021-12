Today's scheduled card at Tramore has fallen victim to Storm Barra.

The fixture has been rescheduled for this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the attendance at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival may be curtailed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Irish Times report that the number of racegoers may be reduced from 10 thousand per day.

It's possible that the daily attendance could be capped at 4 thousand per day from December 26th to 29th.