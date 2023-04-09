Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U15 Camogie

Our U15 girls got their county Féile campaign off to a great start with a win over Cillard on Good Friday evening in the ARC, Ardfert and followed it up with wins over AbbeyKillix and Killarney in Abbeydorney on Saturday morning. They were due to play Sliabh Luachra and Causeway on Easter Monday with the semi-finals and finals to be played at a later date.

U7 Boys

On Thursday evening Tralee Parnells Under 7's took part in their first matches of the season when they travelled to Crotta for an under 7's blitz. Both teams acted as true ambassadors to their club and represented the mighty Parnells with pride, for some players it was their first match for the club but they left no doubt that they will be donning the blue and white of Parnells for many years to come. The return to training in January has certainly paid off and these young players put on a great display for the army of supporters who travelled with them.

Thank you to Crotta for hosting and organising.

Advertisement

Congratulations to our players of the week: Killian McMahon and Harry Arthur, well done to you both.

U9 Boys

Our U9s had their first blitz of the year in the Ardfert ARC last Tuesday. Under the watchful eye of their coaches, both teams played 4 games and displayed all the skills that they have been practicing in the ball wall for the last few weeks. Well done boys!

U11 Boys

Well done to all players who travelled to Abbeydorney last Friday evening. After a slow start these players finished with a strong second half performance and worked as a team, well done and keep practicing every day.

Advertisement

Kerry Celtic Challenge Team

Well done to Cian Harris, Tomás O'Connell, William Somers and Eoghan Costello who represented Tralee Parnells on the Kerry Celtic Challenge Team that played Dublin Clarke in Portlaoise last Friday.

Kerry U20s

Well done to Tralee Parnells player Cillian Litchfield who played with the Kerry U20 hurlers against Kildare in the 2nd round of the Leinster Championship last Monday in Portlaoise.

Kerry Seniors

Congratulations to the Kerry Senior Hurling team and Tralee Parnells player Tadhg Brick on their victory over Down in the first round of the Joe McDonagh cup last weekend.

Advertisement

Kerry Camogie

We wish the Kerry Camogie team and Tralee Parnells players Ciara Maloney and Katie Dwyer the best of luck in the Division 2 Final in Croke Park next Sunday. There is a supporters bus going so we encourage all our camogie players to go along and support the county team and our Parnells players

Scór na bPaistí

The Tralee Parnells Primary School Quiz was held last Monday in Tralee Sports Complex. The team selected for the County Final was Ciara Trant, Anna Spring, Conor Reidy and Seán Maunsell. The overall winner was Conor Reidy who was awarded the Eileen Cotter Memorial Shield. Best of luck to the team in the County Final next Tuesday night.

Scór na nÓg – Munster Final

We wish our Scór nan Óg Tráth na gCeist team and Bainisteoir Damien the very best of luck in the Munster Final in Ovens, Co. Cork next Saturday. The team is Donncha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Aoife Trant and Karl Cronin.

Advertisement

Senior Hurling

Our Senior hurlers begin their competitive action in the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League away to St Brendans next Wednesday night at 7pm. This will be followed with a home game against Ballyheigue B in the County League Division 2 in Caherslee the following Wednesday. We wish the team and Management all the best for the season ahead. There are a few new additions to the team this year so we welcome those players to Tralee Parnells.

Golf Classic

Calling all golfers: Parnells have sponsored a team of four in the upcoming Abbeydorney GAA Golf Classic @ Beaufort Golf Club on Saturday 22nd of April. Max handicap of 18 (Men), 20 (Ladies). Tee off times available to us are 7.50am or 13.50pm.

Please contact secretary Ger Donnellan if you are interested in participating (first come first served basis).

Advertisement

Registration

Registration for all members (players, managers, coaches, volunteers) is now overdue for payment.

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/











