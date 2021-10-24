Advertisement
Sport

Tralee win; Castleisland play today

Oct 24, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Tralee win; Castleisland play today Tralee win; Castleisland play today
Share this article

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated C&S Neptune in the Men’s Super League.

They won 88-78.

Team Garvey's Castleisland play in Dublin today in the Women's Super League.

Advertisement

They tip-off against DCU at 2.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus