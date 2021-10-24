Tralee win; Castleisland play today

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated C&S Neptune in the Men’s Super League.
They won 88-78.
Team Garvey's Castleisland play in Dublin today in the Women's Super League.
They tip-off against DCU at 2.30.
