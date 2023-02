In the Insuremyvan.ie Superleague, Garvey's Tralee Warriors enjoyed a convincing home win over Moycullen with an 82-68 victory.

Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin lost however to UCC Demons on a 85-82 scoreline.

Insuremyvan.ie National League Div 1, Team North West got the better of Killarney Cougars by 74 points to 68.

Advertisement

Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney were beaten by Malahide by 86 points to 67.