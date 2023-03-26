Tralee Warriors win Men's U20s National League Semi-Final

Tralee Warriors are into the Men's U20s National League Final.
They beat Tolka Rovers 85-64 in the last four.
It was 19 all at the end of the first quarter, Warriors trailed 46-42 at HT and led 67-54 after quarter 3.
