Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Warriors win Men's U20s National League Semi-Final

Mar 26, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Warriors win Men's U20s National League Semi-Final Tralee Warriors win Men's U20s National League Semi-Final
Share this article

Tralee Warriors are into the Men's U20s National League Final.

They beat Tolka Rovers 85-64 in the last four.

It was 19 all at the end of the first quarter, Warriors trailed 46-42 at HT and led 67-54 after quarter 3.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus