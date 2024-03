Tralee Warriors are through to the Basketball Ireland Development League Final after an 84-73 win over Ongar Chasers.

End of Q1 Tralee Warriors 18 Ongar Chasers 15

HT Tralee Warriors 44 Ongar Chasers 34

End of Q3 Tralee Warriors 64 Ongar Chasers 50

They will play either St Mary's Castleisland or Carrick Cruisers of Monaghan in the Final. The other semi-final is down for decision next Thursday.