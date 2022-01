Garvey's Tralee Warriors are aiming to bring home the Pat Duffy Cup with Cork's C&S Neptune their opponents in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup Final tonight.

Tip-off in the National Arena in Tallaght is at 6 o'clock and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sports with thanks to Garvey's Supervalu Tralee.

Following the Government announcement to ease Covid 19 restrictions, Basketball Ireland has released additional tickets for the finals on basketballireland.ie.