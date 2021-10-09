Tralee v Killorglin In Tonight's All-Kerry Men's Superleague Basketball Opener

Garvey's Tralee Warriors opening game of the Insuremyvan.ie Super League season against Killorglin at the Tralee Sports Complex tonight is officially sold out.

Entry to the game is strictly by ticket only. Patrons who have their tickets will enter the venue in the normal way.

Those who have purchased online can pick up their season tickets at the entrance prior to entering the hall. Please also note that there will be no shop at the venue tonight.

As per Basketball Ireland guidelines for the event, all spectators are requested to complete the Covid Registration portal on the organisation's website.

The link will be emailed to everyone that bought their ticket online and will also be posted on the Warriors website at www.traleewarriors.com and on their social media platforms.

Patrons are also requested to wear a mask and sanitise their hands when entering the main door of the Complex.

Doors open at the Tralee Sports Complex at 6.15pm and tip off is at 7.30pm.