Tralee top of league after back to back wins

Jan 16, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Tralee top of league after back to back wins
Tralee beat Dungarvan 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 in their afternoon clash in Charleville. The Ukrainian pair Yunis Barudi and Oleksandr Zakcadndyi both won on tables 1 and 2. Mirko Kopic from Croatia halved his match on board 3,playing black. Syrian Ayman Osman sealed the point with a dramatic win on board 4, playing white. Vicky Angelova, from Bulgaria, was unfortunate to lose. This victory ensured another point on the day following Tralee's earlier win over a strong Galway team.

Tralee beat Galway 3-2. Ukranian pair Yunis and Alexander both were victorious. Mirko from Croatia also won, to secure the point in the best of 5 match. Ayman from Syria and Bulgarian Vicky put up great battles before losing out.

Tralee lead the league with 4 victories from 4 matches.

