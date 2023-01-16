Tralee top of league after back to back wins

Tralee beat Dungarvan 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 in their afternoon clash in Charleville. The Ukrainian pair Yunis Barudi and Oleksandr Zakcadndyi both won on tables 1 and 2. Mirko Kopic from Croatia halved his match on board 3,playing black. Syrian Ayman Osman sealed the point with a dramatic win on board 4, playing white. Vicky Angelova, from Bulgaria, was unfortunate to lose. This victory ensured another point on the day following Tralee's earlier win over a strong Galway team.

Tralee lead the league with 4 victories from 4 matches.