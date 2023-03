Tralee Sports Centre will this weekend host the Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup Finals.

7 deciders are down for decision as follows at the venue on Sunday.

9:00 U12 Girls Div 1; Magic Vs St Marys

10:00 U12 Boys Div 1; St.Marys Vs TK Cougars

11:15 U13 Girls; Magic Vs Kenmare/St Brendans

12:30 U13 Boys; St Brendans Vs St Annes

1:45 U14 Girls Div 1; St Marys Red Vs St Marys

3:00 U14 Girls Div 3 Plate; St Colmans Vs Cobras

4:15 U15 Girls; Magic Vs St Colmans