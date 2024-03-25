Tralee Parnells weekly notes

Scór na bPaistí

Pride of place this week goes to our Trath na gCeist team of Anna Spring, Michael Broughton, Conor Reidy and Sean Lynch who won the County title in John Mitchels clubhouse last Friday night. After a close contest which went all the way to a tiebreak, the Parnells team emerged victorious. We were also well represented last weekend by our Instrumental musicians Conor Reidy, Aoife Hobbert, Keelin Walsh and Sean Lynch and our solo performer Aoife Hobbert who did Parnells proud.

Registration Week

This week is club registration week where we ask all players to register for the year. You can register at https://www.foireann.ie/ (same as last year) or download the Andoid or IOS app. The fees remain the same as last year. If you have any difficulty in registering or maybe need to change your email address...etc contact the club registrars Kieran 086 283 5906 or Grainne 087 288 1149. We also have a dedicated page on our Club Website with all information and some helpful hints at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/registration. There are a number of membership options available where you can include a subscription to the club lotto at a discounted rate. Remember, when you register you will receive a discount code that can be used when buying match tickets online and also for GAAGO.

During this week, one of the registrars will be available at the training sessions to answer any queries. For insurance purposes all players must be registered by 31st March or before the date of your team's first match, whichever is earlier. Thank you

Lá Fhéile Padraig

Míle buíochas do gach éinne a ghlac pairt sa paráid ar la fhéile Padraig. The club would like to thank all the young boys and girls that marched in the parade on St Patricks Day. We had a great turnout in fantastic sunshine. Many of the boys and girls displayed their hurling and camogie skills while others were busy waving the club flags and banners.

Academy Training

We had another fantastic attendance at the academy training last Saturday. Well done to all the girls and boys who came along. Congratulations to our players of the week Fiadh and Darragh. With just one Saturday session remaining at MTU we hope to see an extra large turnout next weekend. The session is for U6 to U10 boys and girls and takes place on Saturday from 3-4pm at MTU sports academy. Remember to bring a friend and if any parents are interested in getting involved in the Club please let us know! Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

U14 & U16 Camogie

The new season for u14s and U16s continues at the Crotta ballwall 6-7pm every Tuesday and at the St Pats, Astro Blennerville on Thursdays, 6-7 pm. €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

Schools Camogie

Well done to all the players who competed in the Allcare Kerry Schools 1st Year Camogie blitz held in and hosted by Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk during the week. 5 teams competed from Causeway (x2), Mercy Mounthawk, Presentation Tralee & Kanturk.

Overall winners were Causeway Comprehensive who had a narrow win over Mounthawk in the Final. It was fantastic to see Tralee Parnells so well represented between Presentation Tralee and Mounthawk School and potentially new recruits with girls trying out Camogie for the first time!

Senior Hurling

Our Senior hurlers played Causeway in a North Kerry League match last Wednesday night under lights in Caherslee. Despite the midweek fixture, Parnells were able to field a relatively strong team and matched a full strength Causeway team throughout. But for a few defensive lapses, which allowed Causeway in for 2 goals, the result could have been different. In the end Causeway were just about value for their win. Final score: Tralee Parnells 1-14 Causeway 2-16. We wish Rory Reen a speedy recovery from injury which he picked up in the match. Next up for the Seniors is a home tie vs Dr Crokes in Division 1 of the County Hurling League on Good Friday at 7:30pm. Please come along and support the lads.

Lotto

Congratulations to Edel Walsh and Majella O'Connell who won the lucky dip prizes of €25 each in our last lotto draw. The numbers drawn were: 2, 5, 6, and 14. You can play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie All support greatly appreciated, thank you.

Kerry Minor Hurling

Well done to Cian Harris, Eoghan Costello, Dan Maloney and Will Somers who were part of the Kerry Minor hurling team that defeated Carlow in the 1st round of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship in Dr Cullen Park last Saturday. Second round is on Saturday 6th April vs Laois.

Kerry Minor Camogie

Well done to Tralee Parnells Players- Lana O Connell, Shauna Harris, Grainne Diggin, Orla Leahy, Rachel Sargent and Anna Chute who were on the Kerry Minor Camogie panel that also defeated Carlow in Ballyheigue last Sunday. With this resounding win, Kerry advances to the quarter-finals with renewed confidence and determination.