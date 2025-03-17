Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Membership

Membership for the 2025 season is open and all members must be registered by the end of March. Players/parents can register via the official GAA application foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

The fees remain the same as last year. If you registered last year, your account should exist. If the email address linked to your account needs to be updated you should contact the club Registrars. Only adults should have an account on Foireann. After you login you should create/modify your family and verify that all family members have been setup correctly. Boys must be registered with the GAA and Girls must be registered for Camogie. It is important to remember to update any relevant medical information. Once all members have been setup you should select the membership option on the left hand menu and select the suitable registration option(s). Some registration options can be paid in instalments. If there are any issues/queries contact either of the club registrars: Kieran Fitzgerald 086 283 5906 or Lynda Harris 087 282 0448

For insurance purposes, all members must be registered by the end of March or before their first competitive game, whichever is sooner.

U12 Hurling

Under 12 hurling training continues every Friday evening 5:30pm-6:30pm in Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Ball Wall. New players always welcome.

Camogie Training

The U16, U18 and Senior Camogie squads returned to training last week. Training takes place every Friday night 8 to 9pm on the astro pitch at CBS The Green. New players always welcome.

Academy Training

Training will continue on Friday evenings 6 to 7pm at MTU for boys and girls from U6 to U10. Those who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

Scor na Paisti

Congratulations to Conor Fitzmaurice and Sarah Broughton who were winners in the 'Scealaoicht' and 'Ceol Uirlise Aonair' categories respectively at the Tralee district final. Congratulations again to Conor and Sarah who are now through to the County Final.

Kerry Camogie

The Kerry U16’s had a great win against Down at the weekend in the All Ireland U16B Championship. Well done to all the team and management, with special mention to club players Jessica Leen, Siofra Murphy, Emma Gaynor, Aoibhinn Hennessy and Georgia Kennedy and Mentor Ken Leen

Lotto

The numbers drawn on Monday evening 10th March were 6, 8, 13, 17. Congratulations to Ger O'Connell who won the lucky dip prize of 25 euro. The next draw will take place on 24th March. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto Your continued support is much appreciated.