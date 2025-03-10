Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 0-18 Kilmoyley 1-16

On a beautiful sunny morning in Lerrig, Tralee Parnells got their 2025 competitive season underway last Sunday when they lined out against the home side in the 1st round of Division 1 of the Co. Hurling League. What was a competitive and most enjoyable game saw Kilmoyley take the spoils by the minimum of margins, a late goal utimately being the difference between the 2 sides.

Parnells started the brighter and after 15 minutes had 0-5 points on the board with no less than 5 different scorers, with points from play by Stephen Morrissey, Daragh Reen, Eddie Sheehy, Oisin O’Brien and Gearoid O’Doherty. However Kilmoyley centre forward Jordan Brick was keeping them in the game and was proving a handful for the Parnells defence. At half time, the home side had edged ahead by 2 points.

Half Time: Tralee Parnells 0-9 Kilmoyley 0-11

The second half was a very close affair with some great scores from both sides. Garry Lynch came on at half time and was soon on the scoreboard. Eddie Sheehy was proving a handful for the Kilmoyely defence and got 2 great points from play. Tadhg Brick was in on goal after about 10 minutes, but his flick was just narrowly wide. Parnells edged ahead, 00-16 to 0-15 with a great points by half backs Tadhg Reen and Ruairi O’Sullivan. Kilmoyley levelled matters again as Darragh Corridan punished Parnells yet again with a free. With less than 5 minutes to go, a defensive lapse saw Phil Maunsell in on goal and he duly raised the green flag, sliding the ball under the onrushing Diarmuid Quirke in goals, who was making his first start for the club. However, as the clock ticked in to injury time, Parnells fought back with a wonderful point on the left wing from Darragh Reen and another point on the right wing from Garry Lynch. However, time just ran out for Parnells as Kilmoyley held on for a 1 point win. Martin Downes and his management team, while disappointed, will definitely take positives from this performance.

Final Score: Tralee Parnells 0-18 Kilmoyley 1-16

1. D. Quirke 2. Ruairi Reen 3. Darragh Keane (capt) 4. Ben Cullinane 5. Ruairí O’Sullivan 6. John Sherman 7. Tadhg Reen 8. Cathal Dunne 9. Oisin O’Brien 10. Darragh Reen 11. Shane Healy 12. Eddie Sheehy 13.Gearoid O’Doherty 14. Tadhg Brick 15. Stephen Morrissey

Subs: Niall Cassidy for Darragh Keane (inj); Garry Lynch for Cathal Dunne (HT); Andrew Morrissey for Shane Healy

U12 Hurling

Under 12 hurling training continues every Friday evening 5:30pm-6:30pm in Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Ball Wall. New players always welcome.

U15 Hurling

Parnells U15 hurlers were beaten in the North Kerry Hurling 'A' Championship in Caherslee last Saturday on a scoreline of Tralee Parnells 1-10 Abbeydorney 3-16.

Minor & Junior Camogie

There was a great first session last Friday evening at CBS The Green where our Junior and Minor Camogie season got off to a flying start! Well done to everyone that togged out, the coaches were seriously impressed!! Looking forward to seeing more of you back next Friday 8-9pm CBS! All new members welcome! Spread the word!

Membership

Membership for the 2025 season is open and all members must be registered by the end of March. Players/parents can register via the official GAA application foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

The fees remain the same as last year. If you registered last year, your account should exist. If the email address linked to your account needs to be updated you should contact the club Registrars. Only adults should have an account on Foireann. After you login you should create/modify your family and verify that all family members have been setup correctly. Boys must be registered with the GAA and Girls must be registered for Camogie. It is important to remember to update any relevant medical information. Once all members have been setup you should select the membership option on the left hand menu and select the suitable registration option(s). Some registration options can be paid in instalments. If there are any issues/queries contact either of the club registrars: Kieran Fitzgerald 086 283 5906 or Lynda Harris 087 282 0448

For insurance purposes, all members must be registered by the end of March or before their first competitive game, whichever is sooner.

Academy Training

Training will continue on Friday evenings 6 to 7pm at MTU for boys and girls from U6 to U10. Those who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

Scór Sinsir

Congratulations to Tralee Parnells Tráth na gCeist team who came third in the Scór Sinsir County Final recently where reigning All-Ireland champions Cnoc na hEaglaise retained their title. Well done to the team: Mike Roger O'Sullivan, Morgan Sheehy, Pat Sheehy and Stephen Buttimer.

Family Table Quiz

Bhí oíche iontach againn in MTU an Déardaoin seo chaite ag ceiliuradh Seachtain na Gaeilge. Bhain gach duine sult as an oíche. Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le Deaglán Uí Chuill, Aedamar Ó'Néill, Orla Ní Choistealbha agus Rian Caomhánach a chabraigh leis an oíche. Go háirithe Aedamar a bhailigh na duaiseanna iontach. Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam.

Buíochas don James Hotel, Sam MacCauleys agus MTU do na duaiseanna agus do gach duine a glac páirt.

Kerry Camogie

Kerry Camogie are hosting a night at the dogs in Kingdom Greyhound Stadium next Saturday 15th March - first race 7:45pm. Tickets are €10. Promises to be a great night for all the family.